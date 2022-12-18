Read full article on original website
Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures ahead of massive winter storm
Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower…
How to treat and prevent hypothermia
Weather can be predicted but is often unpredictable. When unusual arctic weather hits, hypothermia and frostbite are serious medical emergencies that shouldn't be taken lightly.
