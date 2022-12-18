Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Vernal foster father charged after 8-month-old boy diagnosed with brain trauma injury
VERNAL, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The foster father of an 8-month-old boy has been booked into the Uintah County jail after the infant was found to have a major brain trauma injury. Skyler Cox, 37, of Vernal, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated child abuse,...
Ute Indian Tribe successfully restores 19 acres of land to trust status
News Release Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation On April 8, 2022, the Acting Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior (“BIA”), issued a notice of determination to approve the fee-to-trust application to acquire real property in trust for the Ute ...
