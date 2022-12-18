VERNAL, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The foster father of an 8-month-old boy has been booked into the Uintah County jail after the infant was found to have a major brain trauma injury. Skyler Cox, 37, of Vernal, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated child abuse,...

VERNAL, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO