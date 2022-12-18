Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Jets legend piles on Zach Wilson after boo-filled Thursday Night
New York Jets legend Darrelle Revis didn’t hold back on his critique of quarterback Zach Wilson and his inability to produce. Darrelle Revis is as real as it gets. The former star cornerback for the New York Jets doesn’t mince words about players, including quarterback Zach Wilson. After...
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Updated AFC playoff picture after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
The AFC playoff picture looks a lot more viable for the Jaguars after their victory over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. How the tables have turned in the AFC playoff race. The Jets started the season 5-2. The Jaguars started 2-5. Just a few weeks ago, New York looked...
Jets fans boo Zach Wilson onto bench, embrace backup Chris Streveler
Jets fans have seen enough of quarterback Zach Wilson, booing the quarterback and calling for him to be benched against the Jaguars. There comes a point when a quarterback loses an entire fanbase and there’s no going back. Zach Wilson found that point with Jets fans on Thursday with a stinker of a performance against the Jaguars.
Jags fans hopeful for strong regular season finish
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s battle against the New York Jets has made Jaguars fans hopeful that the squad makes the playoffs — the buzz around Jacksonville is noticeable. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “We definitely have a chance of going to the Superbowl,” says Jaguar...
Packers special teams hero is pining to fix more problems in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon is looking to make an impact on the team in another way. The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak, keeping their slim playoff chances alive after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The team has notoriously had struggles on special teams, specifically on kick and punt returns. But it seems like they have a superstar as a return specialist in Keisean Nixon.
Watch Raiders’ iconic sideline reaction to Patriots’ dumbest play of all time
Derek Carr and the Raiders’ sideline had an incredible reaction to Chandler Jones’ unexpected touchdown to beat the Patriots. It didn’t matter if you were a Raiders fan or just a neutral observer, the ending of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Patriots had just about everyone freaking out.
Gronk reveals his ‘bored’ Tweet got multiple teams to inquire about availability, doesn’t entirely shut comeback down
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski says that two teams reached out to him after he tweeted “I’m kinda bored” on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the NFL world saw Rob Gronkowski tweet out that he was “kinda bored.” Fans of NFL teams instantly started replying to the message, imploring the retired tight end to sign with their team. In actuality, this was a tweet that foreshadowed his announcement the following day, where he would be joining FanDuel.
