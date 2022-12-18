Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football
New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was... The post Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zach Wilson swarmed by boo birds at MetLife Stadium after dreadful first half
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson drew the start on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Mike White
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Itemlive.com
Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships
Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
Cal Special Teams Standout Nick Alftin Enters Transfer Portal
He blocked two punts in one season while playing for the Bears
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2
Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night
Comments / 0