KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 5 live
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 6 live. Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets. Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia...
Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
KYTV
Despite the winter weather, drivers hit the road for holiday travel in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the snow and cold temps, many drivers are just trying to make it home for the holidays. Andrew Austin drives a tractor-trailer. He decided to fuel up in Springfield. He says the roads aren’t great, but many drivers are worse. “Cars are terrible,” Austin...
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
KYTV
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Thursday’s snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, viewers from around the Ozarks shared snow pictures from the blizzard-like conditions. Check out the sights of the storm. And upload your snowy snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
ksmu.org
Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch
COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
KRMS Radio
Silver Dollar City In Branson Fined $14,500 Following Worker Death
Silver Dollar City in Branson has been fined $14,500 dollars by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a worker died at the Missouri theme park last July. The worker’s identity has not been made public but park officials have said it was a maintenance worker who suffered fatal head injury while conducting maintenance and testing on a roller coaster at the park.
Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit House, October 2010.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The home of Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit located at 903 S. Weller Avenue, Springfield, Missouri was constructed in 1916. On December 23, 2014, the home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warm up with this bread bow recipe. ½ cup canned cranberries or other red fruit preserve. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut off the top half of the bread loaf. Place the wheel of brie on the bottom half and use it as a template to cut a space into the bottom loaf large enough to fit the brie. Ensure to keep the bottom of the loaf intact to contain the melting cheese. Remove the cut-out part of the bread and fit the brie into a loaf. Spread preserves over the top of the brie, and cover the bottom half of the loaf with the top half. Tear removed inner pieces of bread into bite-sized pieces and place around the bread loaf on greased baking sheet. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-30 minutes or until the bread is crusty and the cheese is melty. Remove from oven and place on a serving tray.
KYTV
Federal judge sentences 3 for a scheme in the Ozarks to transport stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of...
KYTV
Traffic Troubles: MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 in Laclede County
STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened I-44 in Laclede County nearly six hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailers. The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. The crash involved several vehicles. Law enforcement routed some of the traffic around the crash. To report a correction...
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
KYTV
Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets
Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.
KYTV
Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
Some Greene County schools beginning to close for Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include the following: You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
