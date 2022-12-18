Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Meg Lanning: Australia captain named in squad for ODI series v Pakistan
Meg Lanning has returned to the Australia squad after taking a break from cricket in August. Lanning, 30, will captain the side in the one-day international series against Pakistan between 16-21 January. After winning the Commonwealth Games, Lanning announced she was taking some time to focus on herself after a...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
BBC
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney get freedom of Wrexham
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds described himself and Rob McElhenney as "the luckiest guys on Earth" after being awarded the freedom of Wrexham. The Wrexham AFC owners were honoured by the county council for their help promoting the city. Reynolds told a council meeting via video link: "Wrexham is home to...
BBC
Airport strikes: Border Force staff begin Christmas walkout
Hundreds of thousands of travellers arriving in the UK have been told to expect disruption as passport control workers begin strikes. Border Force staff are the latest UK workers to take action as rises in the cost of living outpace pay. The military and civil servants have been drafted in...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
Comments / 0