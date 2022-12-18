Gunshot Fired Into Haworth Home Narrowly Misses Sleeping Couple

UPDATE: Police investigating a bullet fired into a Haworth home are reviewing a video that shows two gunshots coming from a passing vehicle.

Two vehicles that appear to be sedans had emerged from a side street onto Sunset Avenue near the White Beeches Golf and Country Club at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Justin Fox said on Monday, Dec. 19.

Someone in the second vehicle fired two shots about five to 10 seconds apart, the second one at the house, the lieutenant told Daily Voice.

The bullet landed near the bed of a sleeping 60-something couple, he said.

Woken by the sound of breaking glass, they assumed a picture frame had fallen, Fox said. When they got out of bed a few hours later, the frame was still on the wall but damaged, he said.

Moving it, the couple discovered a bullet hole in the wall, the lieutenant said.

A 9mm bullet fragment was on the floor, Fox said, adding that no one had any reason to target them.

He again asked area residents to check their security video for any sign of vehicles or people on the street before, during or after 4:50 a.m.

If you spot something, Fox said, call Haworth police at (201) 384-1900 or email Detective Sgt. James Morgan at jmorgan@haworthnj.org .