ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haworth, NJ

Gunshot Fired Into Haworth Home Narrowly Misses Sleeping Couple

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQBGV_0jmqONXf00

UPDATE: Police investigating a bullet fired into a Haworth home are reviewing a video that shows two gunshots coming from a passing vehicle.

Two vehicles that appear to be sedans had emerged from a side street onto Sunset Avenue near the White Beeches Golf and Country Club at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Justin Fox said on Monday, Dec. 19.

Someone in the second vehicle fired two shots about five to 10 seconds apart, the second one at the house, the lieutenant told Daily Voice.

The bullet landed near the bed of a sleeping 60-something couple, he said.

Woken by the sound of breaking glass, they assumed a picture frame had fallen, Fox said. When they got out of bed a few hours later, the frame was still on the wall but damaged, he said.

Moving it, the couple discovered a bullet hole in the wall, the lieutenant said.

A 9mm bullet fragment was on the floor, Fox said, adding that no one had any reason to target them.

He again asked area residents to check their security video for any sign of vehicles or people on the street before, during or after 4:50 a.m.

If you spot something, Fox said, call Haworth police at (201) 384-1900 or email Detective Sgt. James Morgan at jmorgan@haworthnj.org .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth

A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Police Raid Home Of Accused Phillipsburg Drug Dealer

An accused drug dealer is sitting in a Warren County jail cell after police said they found meth, crack, and heroin while raiding his Phillipsburg home, officials announced. A team of local police, county detectives, and state troopers executed search warrants at a property on the 400 block of Marshall Street and on a 2022 Chevrolet, County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a statement.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For 18-Year-Old Male Passenger Killed In Triple-Fatal Holtsville Crash

The identity has been released for a third teenager killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway. It happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Holtsville. A 16-year-old Holtsville resident was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home

A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. On arrival, firemen...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In New Rochelle: Police

A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said. Holliday is charged in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Suffolk County Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Edwina Foster, age 82, had last been seen leaving her East Patchogue residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. "Edwina Foster has been located, unharmed," Suffolk County Police reported late Wednesday night. Earlier report:. A Long...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
434K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy