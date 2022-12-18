ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin moves closer to all-time record with super-G win

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODtEk_0jmqOJ0l00

Dec 18 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin won the super-G race on the slopes of St. Moritz on Sunday to post her 77th World Cup win, taking her to within five victories of teammate Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82.

Shiffrin clocked one minute 13.62 seconds, 0.12 seconds ahead of Elena Curtoni from Italy. France's Romane Miradoli took third place, 0.40 seconds behind Shiffrin.

"That was the best run I could possibly have," a delighted Shiffrin said. "I don't know if it felt perfect, but what I've learned over the years in super-G is that you can't really do it perfect."

She now has three wins in nine starts this season and leads the World Cup standings by 105 points over Italy's Sofia Goggia.

The World Cup takes a break over Christmas before resuming with two giant slaloms and one slalom in Semmering on Dec. 27-29.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time. So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade. “The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media. After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.
Reuters

Reuters

669K+
Followers
369K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy