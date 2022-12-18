ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rep. Adam Schiff says there's 'sufficient evidence' to charge Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election: 'If that's not criminal, then I don't know what is'

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjH0G_0jmqNHD600
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

  • Rep. Schiff said there's evidence to criminally charge Donald Trump for his 2020 election interference.
  • The Jan. 6 committee plans to vote on three criminal referrals for the Justice Department, per reports.
  • On CNN , Schiff said Trump's actions are a "pretty good match" to the criminal definition of insurrection.

Rep. Adam Schiff said he believes there is enough evidence to criminally charge former President Donald Trump for his attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

Schiff's comments to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday come after reports that the House January 6 Committee, of which Schiff is a member, is expected to recommend three criminal charges for Trump to the Justice Department, Insider previously reported.

"I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election, and viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there's sufficient evidence to charge the president," Schiff said on CNN Sunday.

"I don't know what the justice department has. I do know what's in the public record. The evidence seems pretty plain to me," The California Democrat added.

The January 6 committee is expected to publish a final report next week, urging the Justice Department to charge Trump with insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the US government, POLITICO and other outlets reported on Friday.

"This is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn't exist. This is someone who tried to interfere with the joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that's not criminal, then I don't know what is," Schiff said.

The congressman said the committee would vote on which referrals to make to the DOJ, as well as to approve its overall report.

"I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws, and I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is you have to be prosecuted," Schiff said. "If you can prove that someone incited an insurrection, that is they incited violence against the government, or they gave aid and comfort to those who did, that violates that law. And if you look at Donald Trump's acts and match them up against the statute, it's a pretty good match."

"I realize that statute hasn't been used in a long time but then when have we had a president essentially incite an attack on his own government," he added.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 11

Laura Jenkins West
4d ago

breaking campaign finance laws, stealing classified documents from the American people.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off

The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Independent

Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’

Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

787K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy