Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
Hilary Duff's Kids Hold Her Hostage in Must-See Family Christmas Card
Watch: Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19 There may be a few last minute additions to the naughty list. Hilary Duff's kids Luca Comrie, 10, Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 21 months, took center stage for their family's 2022 Christmas card, which the How I Met Your Father actress shared on Instagram Dec. 21. In the sweet snap, the trio are pictured near Hilary and husband Matthew Koma, who are gagged and tied up with a string of white lights.
How Kim and Khloe Kardashian Are Giving Back This Holiday Season
It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan! Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream...
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Kylie Jenner in Video About Natural Lips
Jordyn Woods is not keeping up with the TikTok rumors. The FrstPlace founder is clarifying her recent post about natural lips after followers suggested she was making a subtle jab at former BFF...
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were “His Girlfriend” During Marriage to Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom is getting brutally honest about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. In the trailer for TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, premiering Jan. 2 on Fox, the former NBA star gets candid about his drug use during his time with Khloe. "Drugs was my girlfriend," Lamar tells...
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News. This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023. Alongside a photo of Derek...
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
See Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meet Santa in Holiday Family Photo
One week before Christmas, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their daughter Sterling to meet Santa Claus. As seen in adorable family pics Brittany shared on Instagram on Dec. 20, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback kept his look casual for the happy holiday outing, rockin' a light blue, short-sleeved button-up shirt paired with distressed jeans and white sneakers.
See Pregnant Rumer Willis in Sweet Family Photo With Mom Demi Moore
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News. This milestone is no small affair. Demi Moore gave a look inside daughter Rumer Willis' journey to motherhood by sharing a photo of the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, surrounded by loved ones at a doctor's appointment.
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Bathroom Is Decorated With Tabloid Covers
Watch: Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops. No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s) for some fans. The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home. "When we...
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says She Doesn’t “Really Like” Robyn Brown Amid Marriage Drama
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Gwendlyn Brown is weighing in on the ongoing Sister Wives drama. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is revealing how she really feels about Robyn Brown, who is now the only remaining sister wife married to Kody.
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss One Week After His Death
Watch: Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The So You Think You Can Dance star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40. "My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned her...
How Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Moving On After "Difficult" Split From Jaylan Mobley
Watch: "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships. Leah Messer is on the road to healing following her breakup from fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about the split for the first time since the two announced in a joint statement on Instagram in October that they had called it quits after more than a year together.
See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spread Holiday Cheer With North, True and Dream at Women's Shelter
Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Homeless Shelter Alexandria House. It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Boss Alexander Shares Her Wish After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is missing her son. Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute to the dancer on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the duo chatting during a previous video call on FaceTime. She captioned the Dec. 20 post, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"
