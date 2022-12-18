Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to reports of a leaking tractor-trailer near NW Marine Drive in Troutdale and when they arrived, they found the road covered in a red substance.

Authorities say they contacted the tractor truck driver, Junior Jean, 40, who said the mysterious red substance was liquid dye used for coloring mulch.

Jean drove several miles up Interstate 205 and then on Interstate 84 before getting off at NE Marine Drive.

Authorities said Jean told deputies he stopped to look at the leak after he was informed of it by another driver, but the company he was driving for told him to keep going to the final destination, so he drove on to Troutdale.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, as well as the Oregon State Police, responded to the scene and confirmed that the dye spilled for miles throughout Clackamas County.

Red dye leaked from a truck, spilling across several miles of roads on Dec. 17, 2022 (KPD)

Jean told deputies the dye will wash away with water, but that it is possible that vehicles who were following or near his truck may have been hit by the dye, according to authorities.

Jean received several citations including operating with sifting or leaking load, third-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Drivers with questions about any stains on their vehicle should contact their personal insurance carrier. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office case number is 22-52117.

