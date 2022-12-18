Read full article on original website
Marvin Jones
3d ago
Praise GOD for this young lady that she safe and unharmed Glory hallelujah, we must start praising JESUS because he is answering prayers, our prayers might seem like they not being heard but they are just be patient and trust in him. ❤️🙏🏾
Reply
2
Baltimore Baby Girl
4d ago
Remember when Brooklyn was respectable Working Class?
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Related
Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police. Police...
Flaming Homeless Man Set On Fire Awoke Neighbors With Screams Before Dying
A homeless man woke neighbors with his screams after being set on fire before he died early Thursday, Dec. 22 in Baltimore, police said.Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, police and fire personnel responded to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire, according to …
Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
foxbaltimore.com
44-year-old man dies in northwest Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 44-year-old man died in the Langston Hughes neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Baltimore City Police Department. The department says at about 5:01 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue to...
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 93-year-old man last seen driving '02 Toyota Camry
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 93-year-old Daniel Young. He was last seen in the 5500 block of Elderon Avenue on December 21, 2022. Daniel Young is approximately 5-feet, 6- inches tall and weighs approximately 151 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2002-Toyota...
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
wnav.com
AACOPD Reports a Home Invasion in Glen Burnie
A 22-year-old, Justin Michael Stien is accused of committing a home invasion in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. Anne Arundel County Police say that the suspect broke into a residence of women. and assaulted them. One victim said that the suspect retrieved a large kitchen knife and pressed it against her body while threatening to kill her in her home at the 7900 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. Police arrested Stien at his residence in the 500 block of Pontiac Avenue in Brooklyn.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police, FBI announce more people arrested in ride-share carjackings, robberies
Baltimore police and the FBI on Wednesday announced a series of arrests in recent ride-share carjackings and robberies. Authorities are investigating 39 ride-share incidents involving either a carjacking, kidnapping or both since November. Baltimore police and the FBI formed a task force to help combat a growing problem of ride-share robberies and carjackings.
Police make 6 arrests tied to 12 separate rideshare robbery cases
In most cases minors order rides through various apps with the intention of carjacking the driver and then going on to rob more customers.
Baltimore Rapper 'YGG Tay' Among Six Baltimore Gang Members Indicted For Federal Conspiracy
Baltimore rapper Davante Harrison was one of six alleged members of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) gang that is facing charges for their roles in a wide-reaching and elaborate federal racketeering conspiracy, authorities announced. Davante Harrison - also known as YGG Tay,” and “Lord Bip Bip,” 28, was named in...
36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – 36-year-old Naeem Sekou was arrested last Thursday and charged with the Attempted Murder of a man that took place on November 15th in Northwest Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, a 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was shot on the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road by an unidentified suspect. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. Sekou was arrested on December 15th and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. The post 36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
foxbaltimore.com
Victims shot with 'Orbeez Gel Blaster,' 17-year-old arrested, charged with assault
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault after police say he shot people with orbeez. According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting, assault at the Cromwell Field Shopping Center in Glen Burnie. A police investigation revealed...
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
Comments / 6