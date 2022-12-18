Read full article on original website
Police release image of person of interest in fatal shooting
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found shot to death Tuesday night around 10:20 p,m. on the 400 block of Landis Avenue, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Laurel gas station attempted robbery under investigation
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery at a Laurel gas station. Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway. It was learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier reportedly did not comply and the suspect fled on foot. The cashier was not injured.
One arrested, second suspect wanted for felony shoplifting
DOVER, Del. – Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a suspect following a shoplifting that took place last week. On Thursday, troopers responded to the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive to investigate a shoplifting that had taken place earlier in the day. It was learned that a male suspect, later identified as Phillip Plummer, had left the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of merchandise. It was also learned that a similar incident had occurred earlier in the week, where the same suspect had left the store with a cart full of unpaid items. This time, the suspect was accompanied by a female, later identified as Angela Hoffman.
Police: Man arrested for murder after strangling neighbor
MAGNOLIA, Del. – A Magnolia man is behind bars after police say he strangled his neighbor to death during an incident early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive for a reported physical altercation. On arrival, troopers learned that 27-year-old Gadiel Haro had gotten into a dispute with his 26-year-old girlfriend and assaulted her while a 3-year-old and 6-year-old were present. The children reportedly ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor. The 42-year-old neighbor then responded to Haro’s home, at which time Haro allegedly began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Driver who caused fatal crash in New Castle was under the influence, according to police
NEW CASTLE, DE – The Delaware State Police have charged a driver who caused a fatal multi-vehicle crash in New Castle with being under the influence of a drug and vehicular homicide today,. A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred Wednesday morning in the New Castle area, resulting in the arrest of Anthony Nash, 39, of New Castle, DE for vehicular homicide. The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. A 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling northbound Route 13 in the left lane near Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery at approximately 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday in the same vicinity, a 2016 Cadillac ATS The post Driver who caused fatal crash in New Castle was under the influence, according to police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night
Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia
A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of […] The post Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend
MAGNOLIA, DE – A 27-year-old man killed his neighbor after her children ran to him for help because she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Prior to the murder, the suspect beat his girlfriend in front of two children inside her home in Mangonia on Tuesday. According to police, Gadiel Haro, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested by the Delaware State Police after an investigation began early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to a physical altercation at the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. When troopers arrived, they discovered that Gadiel Haro had a dispute with his The post Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
