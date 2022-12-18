ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Meriden offering $5M for business development

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is launching a new plan to fill vacant storefronts and business space. City officials announced the Meriden BIG (business, investment and growth) Program on Thursday. They encouraged potential business owners, landlords, or tenants to apply for a portion of the $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act […]
MERIDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 105.5 Boise

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford PZC OKs 10 Habitat for Humanity homes

EAST HARTFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a housing development last week by Habitat for Humanity that includes 10 free-standing, owner-occupied condominiums. WHAT: The PZC unanimously approved a Habitat for Humanity project that will build 10 free-standing condominiums with shared outdoor amenities on Burnside Avenue. WHEN:...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford: "Santa's Village" on Oak Street

Oak Street resident Richard Bollash decorates his yard every holiday to help drive food and cash donations to St. Mary's Food Bank in East Harford. After his donation bin was taken last week, community members stepped up to help him make this year his biggest yet.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State creates network of home daycare providers for parents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state says it’s taking a lesson learned during the pandemic and making it permanent. The state is creating a network to help licensed home daycare providers get help when they need it. Childcare is and has been one of the biggest barriers to getting people back into the workforce as […]
HARTFORD, CT

