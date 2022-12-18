Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her...
newstalknewengland.com
Dwayne Thompson Of West Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 156 Months In Prison
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Dwayne Thompson, 37, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In June 2022, Judge Thompson found Thompson guilty of one count...
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
Retired locksmith gets 5 years for multiple store burglaries
A retired locksmith who told police he took lock picks with him when he left the job and used them to break into numerous businesses in Hartford’s suburbs in summer 2021 to support a heroin addiction has been sentenced to five years in prison. Anthony C. Chiarizio, 62, who...
Meriden offering $5M for business development
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is launching a new plan to fill vacant storefronts and business space. City officials announced the Meriden BIG (business, investment and growth) Program on Thursday. They encouraged potential business owners, landlords, or tenants to apply for a portion of the $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act […]
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Coulson Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 39 Months For Methamphetamine Distribution
On Tuesday, Derek Coulson, 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to 39 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release,. In October 2021, Coulson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. In January and February 2021,...
East Hartford PZC OKs 10 Habitat for Humanity homes
EAST HARTFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a housing development last week by Habitat for Humanity that includes 10 free-standing, owner-occupied condominiums. WHAT: The PZC unanimously approved a Habitat for Humanity project that will build 10 free-standing condominiums with shared outdoor amenities on Burnside Avenue. WHEN:...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Hartford funding $2 million in program to help solve landlord-tenant housing problems
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford City officials want tenants, fighting for better living conditions, to know they hear you. On Wednesday, the Mayor announced the city has now put aside almost $2 million to fund programs they say “will improve rental housing conditions.” THE GOAL:. Mayor Luke Bronin...
School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Hartford Tenants feel out-of-state landlords escape accountability for ‘unsafe, unsanitary’ living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Out of state, out of mind?. While 75% of people living in the City of Hartford are renters, many of their landlords don’t have a Connecticut address. Chief investigative Reporter Sam Smink explains why tenants feel that makes it easier for landlords to disappear. 105...
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford: "Santa's Village" on Oak Street
Oak Street resident Richard Bollash decorates his yard every holiday to help drive food and cash donations to St. Mary's Food Bank in East Harford. After his donation bin was taken last week, community members stepped up to help him make this year his biggest yet.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
City Councilman Nick Lebron enters race for Hartford mayor
With Luke Bronin not running for a hird term as the mayor of Hartford, a second candidate has thrown his hat into the ring.
Hartford becomes a new hub in state network of at-home child care providers
As one of six regional hubs across CT's network of at-home child care providers, Hartford is expected to support about 400 providers.
State creates network of home daycare providers for parents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state says it’s taking a lesson learned during the pandemic and making it permanent. The state is creating a network to help licensed home daycare providers get help when they need it. Childcare is and has been one of the biggest barriers to getting people back into the workforce as […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
Hartford family displaced by Martin Street fire
Firefighters battled a large house fire blaze early Wednesday morning.
