Man convicted in 2020 Indiana crash that paralyzed motorist

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash in central Indiana that seriously injured another motorist two years ago, leaving her paralyzed. A Boone County judge convicted Ryann Early, 36, of multiple drunken driving charges this week, including causing catastrophic injury when operating...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Cullman Times. December 21, 2022. A few days ago in these pages we wrote a stern reminder about the perils of drinking and driving — during the holidays and beyond (Dec. 17, “A holiday reminder not to drink and drive,” https://tinyurl.com/yxv2swe4). But because we recognize that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — prescription or otherwise — is only one issue threatening safety during the holiday travel period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, we continue the mini-series here with sound advice from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
New crime data collection system doesn't reflect crime wave

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of crimes committed in Maine last year more than doubled, but it’s because of a new crime data collection system, not a massive crime wave across the state, officials said Thursday. The numbers released Thursday show there were 44,513 crimes committed in...
Illinois judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail.
National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice's Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.
NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state's chief judge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York's highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the state...
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
NJ--New Jersey Digest, 130pm update, NJ

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Jersey stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Jersey and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should...
New Jersey governor signs bill overhauling gun carry rules

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an overhaul to the rules to get a firearm carry permit, legislation that was spurred by this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights. “While we are bound to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling,...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

Post and Courier. December 18, 2022. Editorial: Infrastructure law shows compromise is still possible, and SC benefits from it. A year after President Joe Biden signed the long-elusive bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have more clarity about how it will affect South Carolina, and its impact promises to be significant indeed: About $2.3 billion in investment on more than 90 projects, from roads to clean water to airports to sea ports, already has been announced, and there is more to come.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 20, 2022. Today (Wednesday) marks the official arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, although it sure seems that the snow, the bitter winds and Arctic misery are already here to greet the season. It’s been a tough time in this region the past several...
Editorial Roundup: Florida

Tampa Bay Times. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Need more Florida teachers? Try higher pay and more respect. Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions. Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year...
Ducey announces $26M for first responder, veteran charities

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups. “We’ve removed barriers for these...
Alaska Digest, 1pm update

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Frankort State Journal. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader. When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
Editorial Roundup: New York

Albany Times Union. December 21, 2022. A modest raise for state lawmakers wouldn’t be out of line — but the proposal on the table feels like a bait and switch. We were all set to endorse a raise for state lawmakers — until we got a look at what they’re proposing. Talk about nerve.
Mills vs LePage was most expensive governor's race in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state's most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports. More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the...
