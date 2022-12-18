Read full article on original website
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Christmas travel forecast for Elko
ELKO – Santa’s sleigh should have smooth sailing this weekend but there is a chance of snow for anyone traveling earlier or later. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow showers Thursday night and 30% Friday morning. The forecast for Christmas Eve and...
Lady Indians sweep South Tahoe, Wooster
RENO — Following a clean sweep of its 3A North road crossover ballgames, the Elko girls basketball team remains undefeated. The Lady Indians improved to 7-0 on the season following blowouts wins of 90-36 over South Tahoe and 69-31 over Wooster. Versus South Tahoe. On Friday, Elko left little...
Woman accused of grand larceny after starting vehicle
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman who entered a vehicle and started it at a northside Elko home was arrested on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Police were called Tuesday morning by a woman who reported the incident. She told police she yelled at the suspect and followed her when she fled on foot.
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
County to pay ex-deputy $175,000
ELKO – Former Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputy John Gaylor, who lost his bid to unseat Sheriff Aitor Narvazia earlier this year, won a $175,000 settlement in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Elko County stemming from a vehicle crash. He doesn’t get his deputy job back, however.
Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal. John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed. According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife...
Elko man arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An Elko man who had been renting space in a home was arrested on a charge of lewdness with a child. Gene T. Osorio, 27, was booked into Elko County Jail on Dec. 16. According to an arrest report, the charges stem from an alleged incident two months earlier at a home where Osorio was renting a room from an acquaintance for $100 a week.
December STARS announced by school district
ELKO — Ruben Duran and Heidi Ballard were selected as the Elko County School District’s December Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Duran is the Building Superintendent at West Wendover Elementary School. Nominated by a colleague who wishes to remain anonymous, they explained Mr. Duran makes...
County to table recognition of assemblyman
ELKO – County commissioners plan to table their recognition of Assemblyman John Ellison when they meet Wednesday afternoon. Ellison, R-Elko, was life-flighted to a Utah hospital on Sunday with pneumonia. Family members said in an update on his condition that his oxygen levels had risen slightly “but his lungs...
Roger Hubert Stewart
SPRING CREEK—Roger Hubert Stewart of Spring Creek, NV, passed away on November 21, 2022, at 73. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Roger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from high school in 1967. He was proud to attend Woodstock in 1969 while enrolled at Dickinson College, PA, where he received a Bachelor’s in History in 1971. After college, he was a radio DJ, enjoyed writing screenplays, and followed his favorite British rock band, The Who, while they toured the US. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1989 and became a private investigator in LA. In 1990, he worked as a Nevada State Public Defender in Ely, NV, then moved to Elko, where he served as a public defender for 27 years in the Elko Justice and District Courts. He later became Chief Deputy of the Public Defender’s Office. Roger cherished his job and truly cared about his clients. He never wanted to retire and wanted to continue to give the voiceless a voice in the justice system.
High-profile Elko murder case faces challenge
ELKO – A decade-old murder case that galvanized the Elko community into raising awareness of domestic violence continues to face challenges. Eduardo Estrada-Puentes, now 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of his estranged wife Stephanie Gonzalez, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said he strangled Gonzalez while two of their children were in the residence.
Bert Charles Munger, Sr.
ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.
Letter: Don’t skip out on health insurance
As an Elko native, I know that the challenges we face to accessible health care are greater than those living in urban areas. We have less resources and less options for care, so while health insurance might not be at the top of your wishlist this year, I’ll tell you why it should be.
Sharlene Leahy
ELKO—Sharlene Leahy left this world on December 15, 2022 in the comfort of her own home as was her wish. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Sandra Leahy as well as five grandchildren in Phillip, Anthony, Zachary, Destinee, and Devon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill D. Leahy, her daughter, Verda Denise Leahy, and her son, Bill W. Leahy. She leaves behind beloved friends who will miss her greatly, as well as her dog Cody and her cat Penny. Whether as a friend, a mother, or a grandmother the lives she touched will go on forever.
