There are lots of great parties and events going on around England and Wales for New Year’s Eve. Champagne receptions and fireworks displays are held in every city and town, but if you scratch the surface a little, you’ll soon find there are also some weird and quite odd events going on that have their roots in some of England and Wales’ strange history and traditions. If you want a good party and to toast the new year in a way you know well, you can certainly find that here, but if you want a more unusual way to see the new year, you can also find that! Here are fantastic ways to spend New Year’s Eve in England and Wales.

