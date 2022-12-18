Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
Vanessa Williams' Christmas Performance Goes Wrong on 'The Amber Ruffin Show'
Vanessa Williams is stuck with a budget Christmas performance during an appearance on Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show. Thankfully, for the "Save The Best For Last" singer, the entire segment was planned. "So we had originally planned to have a Christmas carol blowout where we sing, like, every song you know and love, but turns out the rights to those songs are really expensive and here at The Amber Ruffin Show, we're on a tight budget," Ruffin begins her introduction."We thought we were gonna have to scrap the whole thing, but then we found one song that is totally free to use," she continues. "So, here's a segment called, "A Christmas Song We Can Afford," starring actor, singer, and American icon, Vanessa Williams!"
Pete Davidson Sparks Dating Rumors With Former Co-Star
Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders have sparked dating rumors in recent days. The former Saturday Night Live comedian and Wonders were seen heading into Davidson's swanky New York City apartment late Monday night. The new photos surfaced days after his representative assured TMZ they are just friends.
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
Joy Behar Recently Suffered Humiliating Blunder on 'The View'
Joy Behar experienced a little faux pas moment on an episode of The View. As Decider noted, the episode began with Behar's phone going off. The co-host had some trouble turning her phone off, prompting a rather hilarious segment on the show. The situation began when the co-hosts were taking...
Jeff Garlin Joins Netflix Hit for Season 4 After Controversial 'The Goldbergs' Exit
Jeff Garlin has joined a hit Netflix series for its fourth season, following his controversial exit from The Goldbergs. Deadline reports that Garlin has been cast in Never Have I Ever, which will return for one final season. The actor is said to be playing a character named Len, described as "a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."
Brandi Glanville Claims Eddie Cibrian Had Affair With Piper Perabo During Their Marriage
Brandi Glanville is accusing her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian of having an affair with Yellowstone star Piper Perabo in 2005. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was married to Cibrian at the time. Perabo and Cibrian were working on the movie The Cave when the alleged affair happened. "They...
Alex Rodriguez Goes Official With His New Girlfriend
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend are now official. The couple announced they are together via Instagram on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a photo of himself alongside Jac Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, at a Christmas party. And at the caption, Rodriguez wrote, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas."
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
JoJo Siwa's Ex Avery Cyrus Claps Back After Siwa Claims She 'Used' Her
JoJo Siwa's ex-girlfriend is speaking out after the Dance Moms alum claimed she was "used" for "views and for clout" after news of their breakup made headlines. TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, who was the first to share on Dec. 17 that she and Siwa had split, told E! News in a statement that she was "saddened and confused" by the situation now.
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on PDA at Disneyland
Demi Lovato and Jute$ were feeling the love as they packed on the PDA during a Disneyland date night. The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress shared a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle in a sweet snap shared to the 30-year-old's Instagram Story and reshared on the 25-year-old's own profile.
'The Head': John Lynch, Katharine O'Donnelly and Moe Dunford Tease Details of Season 2 (Exclusive)
The Head premiered on HBO Max in February 2021 and was met with very good reviews. Now, the series is back for Season 2 and will provide fans with the same suspense and drama as Season 1. PopCulture.com spoke to The Head stars John Lynch, Katharine O'Donnelly and Moe Dunford, who teased what to expect from the series produced by The Mediapro Studio.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Speaks out With New Tribute to Late Husband
It's been a week since news broke that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide. Now, his wife, Allison Holker, is sharing a new tribute to her late husband. The message serves as her first Instagram post since the tragedy. Holker posted a photo of herself and her husband sharing a...
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Dating 23-Year-Old Actress
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly went on a date with Victoria Lamas, a 23-year-old aspiring actress, in Hollywood on Tuesday. The two were seen separately leaving the Birds Street Club before getting in a car together. Lamas is the daughter of Falcon Crest star Lorenzo Lamas and his fourth wife, model Shane Sand.
'GMA': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Co-Host Taking Break From Show
There's yet another shakeup at Good Morning America. The Sun reported that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's colleague, Jennifer Ashton, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, announced that she's taking a break from the morning program. The news comes on the heels of GMA sidelining Holmes and Robach, who are both married to other people, after it was reported that they allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship.
'The Little Mermaid' Remake Director Addresses Racist Backlash to Halle Bailey as Ariel
Rob Marshall, who directed Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, insisted there was "no agenda" when the studio cast singer Halle Bailey as Ariel. There was a racist backlash after Bailey's casting was announced, since the fictional mermaid was depicted as white in the 1989 animated classic. There was also a positive response to the casting though, particularly with a TikTok trend of parents of Black children sharing videos of their kids seeing a Black actress in the role for the first time.
'The View' Goes on Holiday Break, and Viewers Can't Grasp It
The View is currently on a brief break as the hosts celebrate the holidays. However, some fans aren't very happy that their favorite morning show is airing repeats at this time. As The Sun noted, viewers are upset over the fact that The View isn't airing new episodes over the holidays.
