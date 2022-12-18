Vanessa Williams is stuck with a budget Christmas performance during an appearance on Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show. Thankfully, for the "Save The Best For Last" singer, the entire segment was planned. "So we had originally planned to have a Christmas carol blowout where we sing, like, every song you know and love, but turns out the rights to those songs are really expensive and here at The Amber Ruffin Show, we're on a tight budget," Ruffin begins her introduction."We thought we were gonna have to scrap the whole thing, but then we found one song that is totally free to use," she continues. "So, here's a segment called, "A Christmas Song We Can Afford," starring actor, singer, and American icon, Vanessa Williams!"

4 HOURS AGO