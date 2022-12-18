Wizards Hoping To Avoid 10 Game Losing Streak

The Washington Wizards Are Hoping To Avoid A 10 Game Losing Streak Vs. The LA Lakers

In their last meeting just a couple of weeks ago, the Washington Wizards may have felt a bit outmatched when they hosted the LA Lakers. They had no answer for Anthony Davis as he scored 55 points on 73% shooting from the field.

This time, two things are different that will change the circumstances for both teams. 1. Anthony Davis isn’t playing as he is hurt yet again. 2. The show is in Hollywood as the Wizards are on the road this go round to face off against the Lakers. Surely, these are two situations that can be detrimental to both teams.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers today:

Game Date: Dec 18. 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injury. Bradley Beal is questionable with a hamstring injury. Beal was updated to out closer to game time yesterday afternoon against the Clippers. For The Lakers, Anthony Davis (Foot), Cole Swider (Foot) Juan Toscano-Anderson (Ankle) & Wenyan Gabriel (Shoulder) are out with injuries . Paul George (Knee) & Reggie Jackson (Achilles) are questionable and will be gametime decisions.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis-OUT (Foot)

Cole Swider-OUT (Foot)

Wenyan Gabriel-OUT (Shoulder)

Juan Toscano-Anderson-OUT (Ankle)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards :

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Lakers:

Guards: Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley

Forwards: LeBron James, Lonnie Walker IV

Center: Thomas Bryant

Kevin Durant had this to say about Bradley Beal after the Nets win over the Wizards:

Hear Kevin Durant's Comments On The Wizards With and Without Bradley Beal (; 1:27)

The Bottom Line

The health and status of Bradley Beal may be a determining factor in this game. He is an All Star and some even consider him a future Hall of Famer. If he is available and able to suit up and play, that should give the Wizards what they need to avoid losing 10-straight games. Not having Anthony Davis is going to really hurt the LA Lakers in this game. While LeBron James is considered the GOAT to some, the Lakers can’t expect him to carry them at this point of his career. The Wizards will need to hunt three point shots to jump ahead early on this team. The Lakers are one of the worst three point shooting teams in the league. They can’t compete with anyone beyond the ark. If the Wizards can get hot early on in this game from three, that should give them what they need to avoid losing an embarrassing 10 straight games.