PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO