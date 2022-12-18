Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
WFMJ.com
Valley winter weather closing announcements
With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed on Friday,...
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
Closings and cancellations due to winter storm
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission prepares for influx during cold weather
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the winter storm coming, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is preparing for an influx of people seeking shelter from the storm. The new facility is able to secure a safe environment with 186 beds in the whole facility, but the family wing is already full.
Holiday storm coming Friday through Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A white Christmas will not just be a dream this year. Here’s some preliminary information on the strong storm that will affect our area over the weekend. It a “Trifecta” — wind, cold & snow. It’s too early to tell amounts, but it will be plowable snow and roads will get snow covered […]
whbc.com
STORM UPDATE: All Counties Under Warnings, Advisories
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from 1 a.m. Friday through midday Saturday. Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory for the same time frame. Obviously, all...
WYTV.com
Emergency officials say to prepare for power outages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with emergency management in the area are urging residents to prepare themselves and their homes on the chance this week’s winter storms leave them without electricity for a long period of time. Mahoning County Emergency Management Director Andy Frost says it’s a good...
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop
PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
WYTV.com
The Basement Outreach Ministries closing its doors
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year. The Basement started with four people praying for the city and evolved into so...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero brings holiday sparkle to neighborhood
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is the Latessa-Quade family. They own a house in Boardman across from Rulli Brothers on South Avenue. Every year, they extravagantly decorate their house for Christmas. One year, someone even stole money from their donation box, but they still keep decorating to brighten people’s spirits. The mastermind behind the decorating is a teenager.
WYTV.com
Historic house catches on fire in New Springfield
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A historic house in New Springfield caught on fire Thursday evening. The house is on Woodworth Road. The fire started just after 6 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Winter storm will challenge ODOT and travelers in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As millions of Americans get ready to hit the road and take to the skies to gather with loved ones for the holidays, a winter storm is threatening to make travel difficult. A long line of cars extended out onto the road at the GetGo gas station...
WYTV.com
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township. The restaurant is opening Wednesday on Belmont Avenue, near the I-80 exit. The location will have a drive-thru, the second one in the Youngstown area to have one. The store is open every day from 10:45...
WYTV.com
Some McDonald’s accepting donated winter items
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKN) – Some local McDonald’s are making sure our neighbors stay warm this winter. The location on Belmont Avenue is one of 17 where you can drop off new or gently used coats, boots, sleeping bags, hats and gloves. Those donations will go to the...
WYTV.com
Blood drive at Warren concert venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Red Cross is having a holiday blood drive in Warren. It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Packard Music Hall. There will also be one tomorrow at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. All donors will get a Red Cross t-shirt, Panera coupon, and refreshments. To...
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
WYTV.com
Angels for Animals’ Feline Fix Fest aims to control cat overpopulation
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – In January, Angels for Animals will be hosting its fourth Feline Fix Fest. The event will run through February. For $20, you can get your cat spayed or neutered. As the new year arrives, those at Angels for Animals want to remind everyone how...
Comments / 0