Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Annual memorial brings awareness to homelessness on winter solstice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council and Humility Homes paired with Zion Lutheran Church to hold their annual homeless memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The memorial aims to bring hope, healing and remembrance to those experiencing homelessness and those who lost their lives in the...
Salvation Army officer sleeping in red kettle until yearly goal is reached
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine County Salvation Army is still about $70,000 away from reaching its annual Christmastime fundraiser. The red kettle campaign has been a tradition for more than 100 years, and everywhere you look, there is a sign of it during this time of year. In fact,...
Salvation Army of the Quad Cities needs your help for its red kettle campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For over 100 years, the red kettle has been an icon of the Salvation Army. Over the years, many people have stood in front of stores, ringing bells to raise money to help those in need around the community. The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities...
Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition
THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Snowflake
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Snowflake is a gentle 2-year-old dog and she is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Blood's short shelf life, COVID among factors in depleting donation numbers
DAVENPORT, Iowa — "The use of blood never stops" is ImpactLife's mantra as the holidays creep into our lives this week. The not-for-profit organization knows this better than any in the Quad Cities metro. It currently serves 124 hospitals and a number of emergency management services in its region, according to Amanda Hess, the vice president of donor relations.
KWQC
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
$224K raised for River Bend Food Bank to meet emergency needs for the winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over a dozen Quad Cities organizations worked together to help River Bend Food Bank get the resources it needs to help people this winter. The food bank was given a donation of $224,000 by the coalition, which had set a joint goal of $200K that it exceeded in just two weeks.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
WQAD
Robotic tool helping doctors detect lung cancer at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport
Diagnosing lung cancer requires a biopsy of lung nodules that are often difficult to reach with a traditional tool. This robotic device does it with ease.
Local groups receive grants from Delta Dental of Iowa
The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded $496,509 to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of Iowans. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Community of Health Grant programs that are intended to strengthen nonprofit organizations and coalitions’ operations or introduce a larger oral or overall health initiative. Overall […]
Bettendorf hospital involving students with disabilities in internship program
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hospitals are not usually places in which most people want to spend their time. The UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf hospital, however, is the space where Paytin Schelb has found his place. "It's pretty much hard work," Schelb said. Paytin is one of the hospital's interns....
Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
Hundreds of QCA students receive free new shoes, winter gear from Telecom Pioneers
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of children in our area are walking in new shoes for the holidays. Around 300 students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday, Dec. 16 to get a fresh pair of kicks through the Telecom Pioneers volunteer group.
Theo, Sofia top UnityPoint Health — Trinity's baby names list for 2022
MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities health provider UnityPoint Health — Trinity has revealed which names were most commonly given to children born in its facilities. According to the health system, more than 1,700 families welcomed a baby to the world at UnityPoint's two birthplaces this year, and officials kept track of what names stood out the most.
KWQC
Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0