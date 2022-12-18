ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

Annual memorial brings awareness to homelessness on winter solstice

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council and Humility Homes paired with Zion Lutheran Church to hold their annual homeless memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The memorial aims to bring hope, healing and remembrance to those experiencing homelessness and those who lost their lives in the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition

THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
THOMSON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Snowflake

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Snowflake is a gentle 2-year-old dog and she is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Blood's short shelf life, COVID among factors in depleting donation numbers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "The use of blood never stops" is ImpactLife's mantra as the holidays creep into our lives this week. The not-for-profit organization knows this better than any in the Quad Cities metro. It currently serves 124 hospitals and a number of emergency management services in its region, according to Amanda Hess, the vice president of donor relations.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local groups receive grants from Delta Dental of Iowa

The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded $496,509 to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of Iowans. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Community of Health Grant programs that are intended to strengthen nonprofit organizations and coalitions’ operations or introduce a larger oral or overall health initiative.  Overall […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Theo, Sofia top UnityPoint Health — Trinity's baby names list for 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities health provider UnityPoint Health — Trinity has revealed which names were most commonly given to children born in its facilities. According to the health system, more than 1,700 families welcomed a baby to the world at UnityPoint's two birthplaces this year, and officials kept track of what names stood out the most.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
Comments / 0

