This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Tulane football gets massive Michael Pratt update ahead of Cotton Bowl clash with USC
The Tulane Green Wave just received a huge shot in the arm ahead of their Cotton Bowl matchup against the USC Trojans, with both quarterback Michael Pratt and center Sincere Haynesworth declaring that they will be returning for another season with Tulane football. Let’s run this thing back! #RollWave pic.twitter.com/5GhQYN8lBB — FTW Collective Group (@FTWCollective) […] The post Tulane football gets massive Michael Pratt update ahead of Cotton Bowl clash with USC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers could sure use a win right now. LeBron James and Co. are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, and the fact that they’ve lost both games by a total margin of 40 points speaks volumes of how dire the situation is right now for LA. […] The post Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Anthony Davis’ injury changes Lakers’ trade outlook, with 1 exception
The Los Angeles Lakers were starting to play better not too long ago until Anthony Davis suffered a brutal foot injury. Now, there’s concern he could miss the rest of the season, which has evidently changed the team’s outlook ahead of the trade deadline. Rob Pelinka and the front office were hoping to make some notable moves to strengthen the rotation, especially when it comes to more shooting. But with AD out now for the foreseeable future, the Lakers may stay relatively silent come February, with one exception.
LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling
For many current NBA players, LeBron James is the superstar that they looked up to. James was drafted in 2003 and has spent nearly two decades dominating the hardwood. For players such as Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonnie Walker IV, their generation was in high school or younger when James won his first NBA championship […] The post LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced
The MLB has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension has been reduced from 324-games to 194-games. Bauer was immediately reinstated and will be suspended for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. Bauer was originally suspended due to sexual assault allegations. After being given a two-year suspension, Bauer will now be […] The post Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
