wnax.com
Drag Show Reaction Forces Policy Change for the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents voted to create a new policy to better protect minors that visit one of the six state university campuses. Board President Pam Roberts says the policy grew out of reaction to a “family friendly” drag show held at South Dakota State University….
wnax.com
DCI Takes Over Investigation of Sioux Falls Officer Involved Shooting
Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate……. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer fired….
