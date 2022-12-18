Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 22, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County. Burnett County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Frederic Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Siren Apartment; Threatened To Harm Officers
SIREN, Wis. -- A Frederic, WI man is in custody following an incident in Burnett County. According to the Siren Police Department, at approximately 4:37p on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, the Siren Police Department was called to a residence in the Village of Siren to respond to complaints of a verbal altercation of a domestic nature. The female complainant had left the residence and advised Patrick R. Kurkowski, 33, of Frederic, was still at her residence.
drydenwire.com
Female Driver Sentenced For Convictions Stemming From Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Lisa Olson for convictions stemming from a single-vehicle crash in Barron County that occurred in January 2021. Lisa was identified as the driver, she and two passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
Police dog and 2 other dogs die in Chisago Co. house fire
NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A K-9 officer and two other dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in Chisago County Monday afternoon.The county sheriff's office said that responding agencies arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. The home belongs to a deputy with the department.The family was not at home, but the deputy's K-9 partner, Kyro, and two other dogs were inside the home when it caught on fire.The department reported "with extreme sadness" that none of those three dogs survived the blaze.Authorities reported that the deputy and his family lost everything in the fire. They've set up a GoFundMe for the Fischer family in association with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation."We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro's service and he will not be forgotten," the department concluded.
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
knsiradio.com
Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday
(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township
A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
Lino Lakes man gets 24 years in prison for torturing, kidnapping victim
A Lino Lakes man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he kidnapped and tortured a man over drug debt. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Friday. In September, Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
drydenwire.com
Court Makes Finding On Competency Of Man Charged Following Shooting Incident
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has made a finding regarding the competency of Michael Johnson, the man who was charged criminally following a shooting incident in Burnett County in September 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
Heavy snow across region causes power outages
alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com As a result of an estimated 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation over three days, according to the National Weather Service out of Duluth, many homes in the Mille Lacs area, and greater region, were without power, some for days at a time. With ample warning of the systems that would move through the area Tuesday night and linger until Friday, both Isle and Onamia schools shuttered both...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley
A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
drydenwire.com
WATCH: Tanya Simons On The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR)
SPOONER, Wis. -- Tanya Simons was our very special guest this morning on DrydenWire Live!. Tanya joined DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden to discuss pro-human school board leadership. Tanya, who currently serves on the Osseo Area Schools Board of Education, the fifth largest district in Minnesota, is part of the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) Organization.
northernnewsnow.com
5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power
WINTER, WI -- Almost a week after a storm delivered inches of snow to parts of the Northland, some residents in Northwest Wisconsin still don’t have power. “Our power went out Wednesday night and we still have no power,” said Jodi Hayes, who lives in Winter, Wisconsin. Residents...
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
drydenwire.com
Over 20 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized From Man On Parole For Heroin Charges
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- St. Croix Tribal PD seized over 20 grams of fentanyl during an investigation at the Hertel Express Casino, leading to the arrest of Brandon Paul Price, and Tasha Marie King. Felony charges have now been filed against both Brandon and Tasha. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Comments / 0