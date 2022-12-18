OIA ramps up security measures as holiday travel season begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is heavily focusing on checkpoints as the holiday travel season continues to ramp up.

The Transportation Security Administration said they’ve caught a record number of firearms this year, at about 6,300 guns as of Friday.

TSA said most of these were loaded guns.

To prevent people from taking weapons through checkpoints, TSA has increased the civil penalty to nearly $15,000.

The airport said that if you must travel with a firearm, proper guidelines must be followed.

This includes having the firearm in your checked bag — unloaded and in a locked case.

OIA also encourages travelers to show up early, as it has taken passengers hours to get inside the terminal.

They expect the busiest day to be the day after New Year’s with about 160,000 travelers.

