Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jets players in Christmas spirit with pregame outfits ahead of crucial Jaguars matchup
It's a crucial matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, but the New York Jets kept it light with some spirited outfit choices for the holidays.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s epic gesture to fan heckled in viral video from Raiders game
Sometimes, fans get carried away while watching their teams play. This was exactly the case for a random Las Vegas Raider supporter on Sunday as she watched her team defeat the New England Patriots, 30-24, in their Week 15 matchup. The Raiders fan started berating an innocent Pats supporter in the stands right after Las […] The post Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s epic gesture to fan heckled in viral video from Raiders game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers
After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions now have a crucial road matchup coming up against the Carolina Panthers. It seems as if in every season, one team manages to shock the NFL world by turning it around in the second half of the year and emerging as a dark horse playoff […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Ex-5-star North Carolina CB Tony Grimes lands with Texas A&M amid NFL Draft hopes
Texas A&M found a new star for their secondary when Tony Grimes decided to transfer from North Carolina to the Aggies. Now at a new school, Grimes is looking to boost his NFL Draft stock while helping Texas A&M reach the College Football Playoff. Grimes announced his intention to transfer...
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet
Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, but there’s an Orange Bowl catch
Tennessee Volunteers football senior defensive lineman Byron Young chose to declare for the NFL Draft while still choosing to suit up against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl, the two-year Volunteer announced via tweet on Thursday. Prayed for times like this 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cTJRn5T38 — B.Y. (@byron_97) December 22, 2022 “I want to say that […] The post Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, but there’s an Orange Bowl catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson reveals status for Week 16 vs. Raiders amid toe injury
Heading into Week 16, there was doubt about whether Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be able to take the field. It now appears that an answer has been given. During Thursday’s practice, Diontae Johnson appeared on the injury report. Due to a toe injury, he was limited on...
5 greatest Ohio State football players of all time, ranked
Ohio State has one of the most glorious and glamorous programs in the history of college football. Identifying the 5 greatest players who have worn the famed Scarlet and Grey uniforms is a major challenge — with the exception of identifying Archie Griffin in the No. 1 spot. Griffin,...
Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death
As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Bakhtiari hints at Packers’ return this season
After missing all but one game last season due to a knee injury, Green Bay Packers’ offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has been limited to just nine in 2022. His latest setback was an emergency appendectomy. But it’s a setback Bakhtiari doesn’t see himself missing much more time from. Bakhtiari underwent his appendectomy prior to Week […] The post David Bakhtiari hints at Packers’ return this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
