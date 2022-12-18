ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s epic gesture to fan heckled in viral video from Raiders game

Sometimes, fans get carried away while watching their teams play. This was exactly the case for a random Las Vegas Raider supporter on Sunday as she watched her team defeat the New England Patriots, 30-24, in their Week 15 matchup. The Raiders fan started berating an innocent Pats supporter in the stands right after Las […] The post Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s epic gesture to fan heckled in viral video from Raiders game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers

After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions now have a crucial road matchup coming up against the Carolina Panthers. It seems as if in every season, one team manages to shock the NFL world by turning it around in the second half of the year and emerging as a dark horse playoff […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report

The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet

Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, but there’s an Orange Bowl catch

Tennessee Volunteers football senior defensive lineman Byron Young chose to declare for the NFL Draft while still choosing to suit up against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl, the two-year Volunteer announced via tweet on Thursday. Prayed for times like this 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cTJRn5T38 — B.Y. (@byron_97) December 22, 2022 “I want to say that […] The post Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, but there’s an Orange Bowl catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Bakhtiari hints at Packers’ return this season

After missing all but one game last season due to a knee injury, Green Bay Packers’ offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has been limited to just nine in 2022. His latest setback was an emergency appendectomy. But it’s a setback Bakhtiari doesn’t see himself missing much more time from. Bakhtiari underwent his appendectomy prior to Week […] The post David Bakhtiari hints at Packers’ return this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
