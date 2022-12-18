Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football
New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was... The post Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Seattle Seahawks Save Our Seasons?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships
Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Capela has been upgraded to questionable with a calf injury and has a chance to face the Pistons on Friday. He has been sidelined since December 14th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against Detroit.
Josh Okogie (hip) questionable for Phoenix on Friday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Okogie is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) questionable Friday night for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter has been sidelined since November 22nd with a left heel strain but has a chance to return to the lineup on Friday after drawing the questionable designation. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against Portland.
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Nico Collins (foot) ruled out again for Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) is out for Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Collins hasn't played since Week 13 and he will pick up another absence on Saturday. Brandin Cooks (calf) and Chris Moore (foot) are both listed as questionable, but assuming they play, they should command most of the Texans' targets versus the Titans. Cooks missed the past three games.
Collin Sexton (hamstring) available for Jazz on Thursday
Utah Jazz gaurd Collin Sexton will play Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton was lsited questionable due to a strained right hamstring. Now, he has officially been cleared for duty as they head into the weekend. Expect him to play in his usual role. Our models...
