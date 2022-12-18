Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO