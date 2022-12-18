Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
Zach Wilson swarmed by boo birds at MetLife Stadium after dreadful first half
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson drew the start on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Mike White
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) doubtful for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Caruso left Wednesday's game early and did not return due to a shoulder injury. Now, not only is he listed doubtful due to a right Acromioclavicular sprain, he is also in the NBA's concussion protocol. Expect Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to see bumps in work if Caruso sits as expected.
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2
Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night
Collin Sexton (hamstring) available for Jazz on Thursday
Utah Jazz gaurd Collin Sexton will play Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton was lsited questionable due to a strained right hamstring. Now, he has officially been cleared for duty as they head into the weekend. Expect him to play in his usual role. Our models...
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) out on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (thumb) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon has been added to the injury report with a thumb contusion and will not play against Dallas on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
Suns' Cam Payne (foot) out again on Friday
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payne continues to deal with a right foot strain and will not play against Memphis on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Payne is...
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
