Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football
New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was... The post Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Slumping Jets Turn It Around Against the Streaking Jaguars?
Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets in some rough weather. Per our nERD-based power rankings, the clash could be pretty interesting. We have the Jets pegged as the 7th-best team overall, while the Jaguars rank 14th. The Jets are 2.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 36.5 points.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Itemlive.com
Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships
Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
numberfire.com
Week 16 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Seattle Seahawks Save Our Seasons?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
DeeJay Dallas (ankle) questionable Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is questionable for Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Dallas returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 13, so he should be able to suit up on Saturday. Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is also questionable, potentially setting Dallas up for a lead role. However, if Walker is active and not limited, Dallas might not be involved at all.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) questionable Week 16 for Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) is questionable for Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Burks practiced in full each day this week after missing the past two games, but the Titans have still labeled him as questionable ahead of Saturday's contest. Malik Willis will be starting in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), so the Titans will likely try to run the ball even more than normal.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
numberfire.com
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) DNP again on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was not seen at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was not seen at practice on Wednesday for the second day in a row. While the Eagles have kept the door open for Hurts to start on Saturday, the lack of practice has him trending in the wrong direction. Gardner Minshew was back at practice on Wednesday after his absence on Tuesday for personal reasons. Minshew will be under center against Dallas if Hurts is ruled out.
