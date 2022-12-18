The Chicago Cubs may stand to benefit after a shocking move over the middle of the night that saw Carlos Correa's deal with the San Francisco Giants become null and void and the New York Mets swiftly moved in and picked him up, signing him to a 12-year, $315MM deal. Correa has been brought in strictly to shift over to the third base while keeping Francisco Lindor at SS and Jeff Mcneil to man 2B or the outfield. As much as there is to be said about that, one of several questions that need to be answered now is, "What happens with guys like Brett Baty or Eduardo Escobar?"

