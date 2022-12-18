Read full article on original website
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again
Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career. According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Utility Man After Short Run In Houston To Add Depth
The Red Sox added a depth piece Wednesday
Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up
The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Cubs: 'Big blocks' are in place, but Jed Hoyer says more moves to come
At surface level, Cubs president Jed Hoyer saying the team's 'big blocks' are in place might rub some folks the wrong way. But if you look at what's left on the free agent market, most of the guys you'd consider to be 'big blocks' have already inked deals, with a few exceptions in there.
Chicago Cubs History: Players who have worn the number 7
The Chicago Cubs made their biggest splash of the offseason by signing shortstop Dansby Swanson to a 7-year $177 million deal. Swanson was introduced to Chicago yesterday at a press conference where he dawned the Cubbie Blue pinstripes for the first time. The back revealed he will continue to wear the number 7 as he did with the Atlanta Braves. No word yet as to what Yan Gomes will do, as he wore 7 last season with the Cubs.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Chicago Cubs News: Cubs re-sign veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly
Rumored to be close to a deal with veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Smyly agreed to terms on Thursday. Smyly was very effective with the Cubs last season as the veteran posted a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for the team. Smyly declined his portion of the $10MM mutual option for the 2023 season at the beginning of the offseason but there was always a belief that the team would come to a new agreement with the 33-year-old starting pitcher.
Emails Show How the Relationship Between the Bears and Chicago Officials Turned ‘Toxic' Before Arlington Heights Bid
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, Chicago officials have publicly lobbied the team to stay, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposing renovation plans for the 100-year-old stadium that even include a dome. But internal communications obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that by the time she made that pitch, the relationship between the city and the franchise was already irreparably broken.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Trading for Eduardo Escobar makes sense
The Chicago Cubs may stand to benefit after a shocking move over the middle of the night that saw Carlos Correa's deal with the San Francisco Giants become null and void and the New York Mets swiftly moved in and picked him up, signing him to a 12-year, $315MM deal. Correa has been brought in strictly to shift over to the third base while keeping Francisco Lindor at SS and Jeff Mcneil to man 2B or the outfield. As much as there is to be said about that, one of several questions that need to be answered now is, "What happens with guys like Brett Baty or Eduardo Escobar?"
Chicago Cubs must stay clear of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer
The Chicago Cubs, along with 28 other teams in Major League Baseball, will have an opportunity to add a former National League Cy Young award winner and the team must avoid such a move at all costs. On Thursday, a neutral arbitrator made a ruling that Los Angles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension be reduced from 324 games to 194 games. Bauer has already served that suspension and now the Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6 to either reinstate the starting pitcher or release the 31-year-old starting pitcher.
Here's why the Cubs honed in early on Jameson Taillon
He's no Justin Verlander or Jacob de Grom, but Jameson Taillon is unquestionably a solid addition to the Cubs starting rotation. Inked to a four-year, $68 million pact earlier this offseason, the right-hander marked the second major rotation signing in as many years, joining Marcus Stroman atop the staff. Taillon,...
Justin Fields absolutely blasts horrible officiating
So far this year, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having a breakout season, posting multiple different record-breaking performances and wowing with some absolutely incredible highlight plays. And while he’s surely happy about his success, he’s not exactly pleased with the way his games are officiated. While the...
