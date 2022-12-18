ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jack1065.com

Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
PORTAGE, MI
jack1065.com

Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 24. The warning was issued by NWS Wednesday, December 21 at 1:42 p.m. Heavy snow is expected...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jack1065.com

16-year-old charged with open murder in Interfaith fatal shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy