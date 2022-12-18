Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries seeking volunteers to help during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Homeless shelters across west Michigan bracing themselves for the winter storm. And Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries is certainly one of them. President and CEO Michael Brown says that with the expected snow and wind, he has no doubt that more people will be seeking shelter.
jack1065.com
Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
jack1065.com
AUDIO: Kalamazoo City Commissioners debate speed of implementing anti-racist initiatives
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Some Kalamazoo City Commissioners are not happy that its taking so long to implement anti-racist initiatives in city government, and at their meeting Monday night it was suggested they have the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director enshrined in the City Charter. Some commissioners say...
jack1065.com
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
jack1065.com
Life in prison possible for man accused of triple shooting near I-94 in August
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing a Western Michigan University student and shooting two others near the I-94 park-and-ride by Oakland Drive appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 21. 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers now facing 17 counts from the fatal shooting...
jack1065.com
Weather alert from KCSO: Winter storm watch in effect Thursday through Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert for a winter storm watch that’s in effect from Thursday afternoon, December 22 through Saturday evening, December 24. This alert, used verbatim, was issued on Tuesday, December 20. WHAT: Blizzard conditions possible. Total...
jack1065.com
Stolen vehicle recovered by CCSD in parking lot of Springfield auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says they recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Airway Auto Parts located at 3500 West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield. Before deputies arrived, a suspect was seen running away from the...
jack1065.com
Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 24. The warning was issued by NWS Wednesday, December 21 at 1:42 p.m. Heavy snow is expected...
jack1065.com
16-year-old charged with open murder in Interfaith fatal shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.
jack1065.com
Driver and child injured as school bus rolls over in Calhoun County two vehicle crash
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The driver of a school bus and a child were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a Dean Transportation school bus and a passenger vehicle. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North in Lee...
jack1065.com
Driver survives initial crash, becomes victim of secondary fatal pedestrian collision
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland post are investigating a fatal pedestrian related crash that occurred Tuesday, December 20 around 5:40 p.m. on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township. Preliminary investigation at the scene determined that this incident was a secondary...
Comments / 0