ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: Paper Mill is alive with ‘The Sound of Music’

Photo: The Sound of Music stars Ashley Blanchet in the iconic role of Maria. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Daniel / Provided by The Press Room with permission. MILLBURN, N.J. — The Paper Mill Playhouse’s current revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music is simply exquisite. The staging by director Mark S. Hoebee, who is also producing artistic director of Paper Mill, is spot-on, bringing new life to this late-1950s musical gem. The casting is superb, with Ashley Blanchet leading the way as Maria Rainer, the nun-turned-governess who leads the Von Trapp children in song and sound advice. Honestly, this Sound of Music seems readymade for Broadway one day; there’s almost no room for improvement.
MILLBURN, NJ
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: Sherlock is back — this time with a Christmas mystery to solve

NEW YORK — The Rockettes. Santa Claus. The Nutcracker. Sherlock Holmes. In a few years, that last name won’t feel so out of place in the month of December. Thanks to the ingenious play A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, holiday audiences are starting to associate the creation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle with the Christmas season. The nothing-but-fun show makes a triumphant return to New World Stages in Midtown Manhattan. This is the second season in a row for the classic-in-the-making, and one can only hope they keep singing this carol for many Christmases to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy