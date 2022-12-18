NEW YORK — The Rockettes. Santa Claus. The Nutcracker. Sherlock Holmes. In a few years, that last name won’t feel so out of place in the month of December. Thanks to the ingenious play A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, holiday audiences are starting to associate the creation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle with the Christmas season. The nothing-but-fun show makes a triumphant return to New World Stages in Midtown Manhattan. This is the second season in a row for the classic-in-the-making, and one can only hope they keep singing this carol for many Christmases to come.

