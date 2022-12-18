Panthers Week 15 inactives: WR DJ Moore to play vs. Steelers

Sunday marks the beginning of a fateful four-game stretch for the 2022 Carolina Panthers—one they can take right to an NFC South title. And luckily for them, they’ll be able to embark on that ride with their star pass catcher in tow.

Wideout DJ Moore, who had been ruled as questionable on the final Week 15 injury report, will be active for this afternoon’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fifth-year veteran has been dealing with an ankle injury, a setback he sustained in last week’s 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Moore, at least by his standards, is having a bit of a down season—as he’s amassed just 605 yards on 46 receptions. He does, however, have the chance to set a new career-high in touchdowns (five) with just one more visit to the end zone this year.

He’ll be joined by fellow receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and starting safety Xavier Woods, who were also designated as questionable on Friday.

Here’s who won’t be in uniform for the Panthers today:

DE Amaré Barno

S Juston Burris

OT Larnel Coleman

And as for Pittsburgh’s inactives: