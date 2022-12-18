‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep

Read full article on original website
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives. Gov. Doug Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Is Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — But Plans to Keep Mining
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., is filing for bankruptcy. The company still generates positive cash flow, and plans to continue mining while repaying debtholders. The stock is down 98% this year as plunging crypto prices and rising energy prices made mining...
Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights as Massive Winter Storm and Bitter Cold Sweep U.S. Ahead of Christmas
Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights from Wednesday through Friday, days before Christmas. High winds, bitter cold and snow were slowing airline operations this week. Airlines are expecting a surge in travelers over the year-end holidays. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this week as winter storms, bitter cold and high...
Amazon May Be Held Liable for Trademark Breach Over Fake Louboutins Sold On Its Marketplace
Online retail giant Amazon could be held responsible for breaching luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin's trademark rights over the sale of counterfeit red soled high-heeled shoes on its platform, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday. Third-party sellers on Amazon regularly advertise red-soled stilettos that are not made by Louboutin....
Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say
More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
Chicago to Issue Mask Advisory if City Reaches ‘High' Alert Level, Mayor Says
If Chicago reaches a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city will issue a mask advisory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday, just ahead of the holiday weekend. The CDC is expected to release its updated community levels Thursday evening. Last week, Chicago and...
