ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep

By Sarah O'Brien,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives. Gov. Doug Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say

More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
UTAH STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy