‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms
This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]
Citrus County Chronicle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now you see them, now you don’t. Some frogs found in South and Central America have the rare ability to turn on and off their nearly transparent appearance, researchers report Thursday in the journal Science.
Citrus County Chronicle
Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina’s dictatorship, a human rights group said Thursday, increasing the number of this type of case to 131. Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza...
