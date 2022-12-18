San Luis Cemetery honors veterans in first Wreaths Across America event

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the San Luis Cemetery on Saturday for its very first Wreaths Across America event.

Organizers say it’s much more than just decorating burial sites.

“Not that it’s something that you just go out and throw a wreath on someone’s tombstone, you place it with reverence, and to mark the importance of them being there, and their fight for us and the freedom we have now," said Yvonne Hampton, American Legion Post 66 coordinator commander.

For some in attendance, the ceremony holds an even more special meaning.

“For me, it’s a remembrance of my dad who served in World War II and in Korea. My older son just got out of the Navy," said Lynda Holloway, NSDAR La Cuesta Chapter regent.

Volunteers placed more than 1,000 wreaths on Saturday. All veterans no matter what era or branch of service got a wreath as a way to pay tribute and honor their service.

“It almost makes me teary-eyed, it really does when I start placing the wreaths and start giving thanks," said Romayne Swanson, NSDAR La Cuesta Chapter co-chair of Wreaths Across America.

Saturday's ceremony didn’t just take place in San Luis Obispo but in 3,500 cemeteries all across the country.