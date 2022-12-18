Read full article on original website
Related
estesparknews.com
Seven Directors Join Estes Park Health Foundation Board
Scott Applegate, MBA, Lisa Hohensee, RN, John Knudtson, MD, John Meyer, MD, Andrew Selig, ScD, Russ Schneider, PhD, and Debbi Stalder, BSN, join the Estes Park Health Foundation Board of Directors in 2023. Directors Carl Robicheaux, JD, Diane Scruton, Rodney Unruh, and Jim Whiteneck, MD, retire at the end of 2022.
estesparknews.com
John Vergoth
John Robert Vergoth, 84, of Estes Park, died at home on December 2 after a long illness. John was born on June 10, 1938 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Joseph and Mary (Miroslavich) Vergoth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Ross. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Johnson) Vergoth, his children, Karin, Carol (Jay) Jasunas, and Michael, and his grandchildren, Dinah and Henry Bowman, and Ashley and Kiara Jasunas. Extended family members include nephew Chris Ross, Carol and Jay Kent, nephews Kevin (Susan Cline) and Brad (Melissa) Kent and families, and Beth Zabel.
Comments / 0