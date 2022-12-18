John Robert Vergoth, 84, of Estes Park, died at home on December 2 after a long illness. John was born on June 10, 1938 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Joseph and Mary (Miroslavich) Vergoth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Ross. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Johnson) Vergoth, his children, Karin, Carol (Jay) Jasunas, and Michael, and his grandchildren, Dinah and Henry Bowman, and Ashley and Kiara Jasunas. Extended family members include nephew Chris Ross, Carol and Jay Kent, nephews Kevin (Susan Cline) and Brad (Melissa) Kent and families, and Beth Zabel.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO