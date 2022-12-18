ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baby Monkey Thinks This Dog Is Her Mom And She Rides Her Everywhere | The Dodo

Orphaned baby monkey gets nursed back to health thanks to her cat and dog parents. To help care for Munnu, Avni, and all of the other animals they live with, you can support the Peepal Farm here: http://thedo.do/peepal, and check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/peepalfarm. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Horse Saves His Mom's Life By Running To Get Dad| The Dodo Faith = Restored

Horse runs home to get Dad when Mom needs help — and saves her life ❤️. To see more, check out HodgePodge Farm's Wesbite https://thedo.do/hodgepodgerescueSITE and follow along on Instagram https://thedo.do/hodgepodgerescueIG. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Husky Becomes Obsessed With Man Living On The Street In Paris | The Dodo

Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙. Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz. Love Animals?...
Shay Mitchell Shares Family Snaps From Vancouver After Snowstorm Canceled Her Flight

Shay Mitchell isn't letting a canceled flight and some wild winter weather ruin her holiday mood. After the family's flight from Vancouver was canceled due to the bomb cyclone that's currently making its way across parts of the U.S. and Canada, the actress, 35, took to Instagram to share a flurry of snaps featuring her kids–Atlas, 2, and Rome, six months–who she shares with longtime boyfriend, Matte Babel.
Kris Jenner Shares the Joy of Holidays Past With Family Throwback Photos

Christmas came early this year for fans of Kris Jenner and her kids. Jenner, 67, spread holiday joy by sharing a montage of throwback family photos from past Christmas celebrations on social media earlier today. The Dec. 22 Instagram post included baby pics of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, and even...
HGTV Star Reveals Health Issues Caused by Years of Home Renovation

Christina Hall (née Haack) recently opened up on social media about some unexplained health issues she had been having. Today, the former Flip or Flop star offered fans an update, revealing in her Instagram stories that she learned she's been suffering from lead and mercury poisoning after undergoing further testing.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Joanna Gaines Posts Photo From Hospital After Undergoing Surgery Ahead of the Holidays

Joanna Gaines is set for one lazy holiday season as she recovers from surgery. The home reno reality star recently underwent a microdiscectomy, one of the most common spinal surgeries which is performed to correct herniated discs. In a new Instagram post, Gaines revealed that she's been dealing with a...
Sea turtle amputee rescued from net entanglement finds forever home

The National Marine Aquarium, the largest display for sea life in the United Kingdom, has officially welcomed Heidi, an olive ridley turtle rescued in 2018 from the Maldives. Heidi had embarked on a 26-hour journey to the aquarium in Plymouth, England, at the start of November and has spent his time since getting acclimated in isolation from other animals. A gate separating Heidi from his new home, the Great Barrier Reef exhibit, was lifted on Tuesday, and he became acquainted with his tank mates for the first time.
TEXAS STATE

