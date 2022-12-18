The National Marine Aquarium, the largest display for sea life in the United Kingdom, has officially welcomed Heidi, an olive ridley turtle rescued in 2018 from the Maldives. Heidi had embarked on a 26-hour journey to the aquarium in Plymouth, England, at the start of November and has spent his time since getting acclimated in isolation from other animals. A gate separating Heidi from his new home, the Great Barrier Reef exhibit, was lifted on Tuesday, and he became acquainted with his tank mates for the first time.

