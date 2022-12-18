Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh were two of the biggest stars of 2022 in the pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 was an action-packed year. In the aftermath of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, this year featured an unprecedented number of major international competitions: the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships took place within a two-month timeframe in the summer, and we also saw the world’s best juniors put their talents on display with World Juniors, Euro Juniors and Junior Pan Pacs on the calendar.

