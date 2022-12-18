Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge

The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.

The surge has sent a large number of people to their doctors and is currently filling up hospitals.

The worry is cases of flu, COVID and RSV will only increase as people gather for the holidays.

We talked to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy led his state through one pandemic, so how is he handling this current tripledemic?

We also talked to him about the battle over congestion pricing, which will hit commuters driving across the Hudson into Manhattan.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.