ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d18GT_0jmqGbzP00

The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.

The surge has sent a large number of people to their doctors and is currently filling up hospitals.

The worry is cases of flu, COVID and RSV will only increase as people gather for the holidays.

We talked to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy led his state through one pandemic, so how is he handling this current tripledemic?

We also talked to him about the battle over congestion pricing, which will hit commuters driving across the Hudson into Manhattan.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

Comments / 28

Eagles Don't Flock
4d ago

" Weight in on tripledemic surge " - Headline Translated: How can we convince people to forfeit their rights whilst we abrogate power for ourselves. After the last situation including what happened in nursing homes why would anyone listen to a word these people say

Reply
10
Susan Mucci
4d ago

don't believe anything you say murphy !!! can't stand you

Reply
21
Nancy Fitzpatrick
4d ago

I’ll never believe our corrupt government

Reply
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Biden-Harris administration awards more than $6M to New Jersey in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that New Jersey received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
NEW JERSEY STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy