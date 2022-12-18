ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preparations for Nashville's New Year's Eve are underway

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6zzu_0jmqGa6g00

Preparations are already underway for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said they started moving on site last week.

Last year's bash almost reached pre-pandemic levels, but Deana Ivey the NCVC President said it is not so much about hitting an attendance goal for them.

"Even when there's been bad weather, it's been well attended because it's New Year's Eve and people want to come out and when you have those kind of artists on stage for a free concert they're going to come," Ivey said.

Last year there were some COVID protocols in place for audience, that is no longer the case, but there will still be testing for those backstage.

There will also be a lot for tourists to partake in, from the Titan's game on December 29, the Music City Bowl game between Kentucky and Iowa, New Year's Eve events and more.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy