Preparations for Nashville's New Year's Eve are underway

Preparations are already underway for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said they started moving on site last week.

Last year's bash almost reached pre-pandemic levels, but Deana Ivey the NCVC President said it is not so much about hitting an attendance goal for them.

"Even when there's been bad weather, it's been well attended because it's New Year's Eve and people want to come out and when you have those kind of artists on stage for a free concert they're going to come," Ivey said.

Last year there were some COVID protocols in place for audience, that is no longer the case, but there will still be testing for those backstage.

There will also be a lot for tourists to partake in, from the Titan's game on December 29, the Music City Bowl game between Kentucky and Iowa, New Year's Eve events and more.

