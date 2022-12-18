Senators forward Austin Watson fined $4K for interference

The NHL fined Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson $4,054.05 on Sunday for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred during the Senators’ 6-3 win at Detroit on Saturday. Watson was not penalized at the time.

Watson, 30, scored his second goal of the season in the victory and has four points and 36 penalty minutes in 30 games this season.

–Field Level Media

