ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Senators forward Austin Watson fined $4K for interference

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVOL7_0jmqGXPN00

The NHL fined Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson $4,054.05 on Sunday for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred during the Senators’ 6-3 win at Detroit on Saturday. Watson was not penalized at the time.

Watson, 30, scored his second goal of the season in the victory and has four points and 36 penalty minutes in 30 games this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Itemlive.com

Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships

Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy