Atlanta, GA

Falcons vs. Saints Inactives: Marshon Lattimore to Play?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O831x_0jmqGR7100

Who’s in and who’s out for the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints ahead of Sunday’s game?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are facing their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday in a big matchup to try and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR). Because Mariota is not on the 53-man roster, he is not listed as an inactive player in today's game.

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Matt Dickerson

With Edoga out, Elijah Wilkinson will likely be the team's starting left guard. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Here's a look at the Saints inactives ...

RB Eno Benjamin

OL Lewis Kidd

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Payton Turner

RB Dwayne Washington

DB P.J. Williams

The most notable inactive for the Saints is cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has been dealing with an abdomen injury for much of the 2022 season. Lattimore has not played since Week 5, and the Saints secondary has missed him tremendously this season.

The Falcons and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
