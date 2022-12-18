Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling
For many current NBA players, LeBron James is the superstar that they looked up to. James was drafted in 2003 and has spent nearly two decades dominating the hardwood. For players such as Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonnie Walker IV, their generation was in high school or younger when James won his first NBA championship […] The post LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
McCollum scores 40, Pelicans top Spurs 126-117 to end skid
CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 on Thursday night to end their four-game losing streak.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers are holding off on Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of a talent infusion. That’s what has made a potential Cam Reddish trade with the New York Knicks so alluring for the purple and gold faithful. A Cam Reddish trade to the Lakers has long been rumored and was once again...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘He ain’t no candidate’: Lakers star LeBron James tips hat to Dwyane Wade for Hall of Fame nomination
13-time All-Star. Eight-time All-NBA. One-time Finals MVP. Three-time NBA champ. NBA 75th Anniversary Team. These are just some of the accolades the great Dwyane Wade amassed during his iconic career. Soon, the 40-year-old is going to be a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. For his part, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not be more proud of his buddy.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers could sure use a win right now. LeBron James and Co. are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, and the fact that they’ve lost both games by a total margin of 40 points speaks volumes of how dire the situation is right now for LA. […] The post Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry-less Warriors feel the wrath of Nick Wright with bold play-in take
Stephen Curry has been out of action for the Golden State Warriors for the past four games due to a left shoulder injury. The Dubs have, unsurprisingly, lost three out of those four contests. To make matters worse, the shorthanded Warriors have lost by a combined margin of 68 points over their last two games […] The post Stephen Curry-less Warriors feel the wrath of Nick Wright with bold play-in take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Anthony Davis’ injury changes Lakers’ trade outlook, with 1 exception
The Los Angeles Lakers were starting to play better not too long ago until Anthony Davis suffered a brutal foot injury. Now, there’s concern he could miss the rest of the season, which has evidently changed the team’s outlook ahead of the trade deadline. Rob Pelinka and the front office were hoping to make some notable moves to strengthen the rotation, especially when it comes to more shooting. But with AD out now for the foreseeable future, the Lakers may stay relatively silent come February, with one exception.
3 best trade destinations if Hawks star demands out of Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray with the hopes of forming one of the top backcourts in the NBA alongside star point guard Trae Young. Atlanta invested a ton of their future assets in Murray, but the team has been in chaos despite his addition. One instance was the feud between Young and head coach Nate McMillan a few weeks back which has caused friction within the organization.
Is Gary Payton II going to make his Portland debut soon?
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has not played for the team since signing with them this past offseason due to abdominal surgery. Without him, the Blazers have treaded water lately after a hot start to the season, as they own a 17-15 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the Western Conference.
RUMOR: Suns recently turned down Wizards’ Jae Crowder trade offer
The Phoenix Suns have been looking to unload Jae Crowder all season long after the two sides had a contract dispute over the offseason. And while they have had consistent interest from teams throughout the start of the 2022-23 season, the Suns haven’t received an offer that has led them to finally move on from Crowder.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced
The MLB has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension has been reduced from 324-games to 194-games. Bauer was immediately reinstated and will be suspended for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. Bauer was originally suspended due to sexual assault allegations. After being given a two-year suspension, Bauer will now be […] The post Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
As the holiday season approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re enjoying a five-game winning streak and currently sit in the fifth seed of a tightly packed Eastern Conference. But anyone who isn’t fooling themselves knows the truth about the Sixers: They’re a team in need of a roster upgrade or two in order to be taken more seriously as a title contender.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets injury update for Nets showdown
Friday night will feature a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA today in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, former back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could be in danger of missing this contest now that he’s popped up on the injury report. The...
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Ja Morant will be hyped with Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane injury update
The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen back down to earth of late after losing back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. This was after the ever-amazing Ja Morant led his team to a scorching seven-game winning streak that allowed the Grizzlies to climb to the top of the Western Conference.
