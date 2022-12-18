Read full article on original website
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
One hurt after shooting in North Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was moderately injured after a shooting in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. No arrests were immediately made, according to police. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
5 hurt after crash at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said five people were moderately injured after a four-vehicle crash near 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue Wednesday night. LPD said the call came in at 8:58 p.m. According to an emergency alert, 19th Street was closed for eastbound traffic from Quincy Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue. The public was […]
Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
1 dead in pickup truck crash near Lubbock, DPS said
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Lubbock County. Santiago Serbin Jr., 68 of Shallowater, lost his life.
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Burglary call turned out instead to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said
A burglary-in-progress in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue turned out to be deadly shooting, police in Lubbock, Texas said.
Two hurt in serious crash with 18-wheeler in East Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said […]
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
One killed after crash in Lubbock County Wednesday night, DPS said
One person died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near FM 2378 and County Road 6500 that happened just before 6:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Crash south of Lubbock leaves 3 injured, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near County Road 7500 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The call came in around 1:53 p.m. According to DPS, a vehicle headed southbound on US 87 crashed with a vehicle that was eastbound on CR […]
City cancels final night of Santa Land due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather. Due...
Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Tuesday morning at County Road 7700 and County Road 2300 — about a mile south of Lubbock-Cooper High School. DPS provided an update after this story was initially published and said the incident was deadly.
Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says
Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
Witness to deadly crash saw vehicles racing on 34th Street, Lubbock Police report said
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.
KLBK Thursday Afternoon Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 delivers Christmas gifts to the veterans at Crown Point Health
LUBBOCK, Texas—Members of the Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 held a Christmas party for the veterans at Crown Point Health and we stopped by. The veterans made their lists and were gifted at a special party. They enjoyed fellowship, snacks and live music. One member says that giving back to children and veterans is what they do throughout the year. For more on Crown Point Health Suites, take a virtual tour at: crownpointhealth.com or call 806-687-6640.
