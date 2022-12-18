‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep

Read full article on original website
Guide: Tips to protect your deliveries from 'porch pirates'
As more shoppers buy online, customers are being warned about porch piracy. Here's how to protect your deliveries.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Shows Kindness During Holiday Season To Hard-Working Delivery Drivers
Like many home healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna Acol-Acol found herself out of a job. But the closed door opened another one up – her front door to be exact. Anna started a mail-order business inside her home and had delivery drivers coming every day. With their...
NBC Bay Area
Crumbl Cookies' Franchises in 6 States Violated Child Labor Laws, Feds Say
More than 10 Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in six states, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Federal investigators found children as young as 14 years old working more hours than permitted by law and in “hazardous or prohibited” positions for minors, such as operating "potentially dangerous ovens and machinery."
