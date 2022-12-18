Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss
Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons make decision on GM Troy Weaver
According to sources of Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made a long-term decision on their general manager, Troy Weaver. Charania reported just moments ago that the Pistons have signed Weaver to a contract extension. The details of the contract extension are not known at this time. Weaver was originally hired by the Pistons following the 2019-2020 season.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Michigan football lands a quarterback from the transfer portal
Michigan football continues diving into the transfer portal and grabbing players to come to Ann Arbor. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wolverines received a commitment from a former Indiana Hoosier. Jack Tuttle — a former four-star recruit in the 2018 class — announced on Twitter that he would continue his college...
Cam’ron Tells Spike Lee To Stop Attending New York Knicks Games
Cam’ron has never been one to bite his tongue, and he had some words for lifetime New York Knicks fan Spike Lee after years of disappointing seasons from the Madison Square Garden residents. “Dear Spike Lee, please do not come back to Madison Square Garden as you’re bad luck to the New York Knicks,” the 46-year-old said in an Instagram video on Wednesday (Dec. 21). In the video, Killa Cam is seen being jokingly held at gunpoint while reading a statement aimed at the legendary filmmaker. More from VIBE.comCam'ron Reports On Ben Gordon's Alleged Knitting Needle AttacksCam'ron Blasts Ben Simmons For...
‘Little things’ make or break the Miami Heat… no matter the opposition
The Miami Heat have been an up-and-down team thus far on the season, whether anyone wants to believe it or not, and though they have looked more “down” than “up” for the most part to the naked eye. But, just a quick glimpse at some of...
Detroit Pistons news: Motor City Cruise are a bust so far
The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another rebuilding/developmental season, and were hoping to develop players across both their NBA and G-League rosters. Teams like Toronto have used the G-League successfully to develop players who weren’t quite ready, and it is part of the reason they have been so sustainably successful.
Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 21
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up another road victory, though it wasn’t easy, against the New York Jets. With their latest win, their sixth in the past seven games, the Lions moved to .500 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight now sit at 40%. Up Next for the Lions is another road game against the Carolina Panthers. The Lions and Panthers will play on Christmas Eve, which is this coming Saturday. The Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 21 has been released.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says he shouldn't be asked about Lakers' potential trade plans: 'Go ask Rob those questions'
LeBron James says he should not be asked about the Los Angeles Lakers' potential trade plans. Following the team's win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18, James said those queries should be directed to general manager Rob Pelinka. "Not a question for me," James said. "I have no idea....
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 15 win over Jets
Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain very much alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Packers in Week 15, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 15.
Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on S DeShon Elliott
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the New York Jets to move to 7-7 on the season, but they lost starting safety DeShon Elliott when he was forced to leave the game win an injured shoulder. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said the team was still gathering information on Elliott’s injury. Just moments ago, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an unfortunate update regarding Elliott.
