KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
South Dakota Gov. Noem plane case dismissed, unclear laws cited
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s ethics board on Tuesday dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by “state business.” The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board evaluating the complaint met for roughly […]
brookingsradio.com
Gov. Noem orders state offices closed Thursday
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
KEVN
South Dakota National Guard joins in storm recovery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem declared an emergency for the winter storms and activated the South Dakota National Guard to aid in recovery. The guard and its resources will provide addition assistance across the state, as well as on tribal lands, according to a release from the governor’s office.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota “Strongest Economy” Leaves Kids in Lots of Counties in Poverty
Here’s another question Governor Kristi Noem would find “hostile“: How can the “strongest economy in America” have six of America’s fifteen counties with the highest rates of child poverty?. U.S. Counties With the Highest Child Poverty Rates. 1. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – 72.67%...
Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’
The state Government Accountability Board dismissed a complaint Tuesday regarding Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft, citing no sufficient legal definition of “state business.” The three retired judges on the board – minus an additional member who recused himself – called the definition necessary to determine if a legal or ethical violation took place. […] The post Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Government Accountability Board dismisses Gov. Noem airplane complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane has been dismissed by the Government Accountability Board. The Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges, met at the University Center in Sioux Falls and quickly went into executive session. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson attended Tuesday’s GAB meeting and reported the board dismissed the complaint regarding Noem’s use of the state airplane.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dakotafreepress.com
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota nursing home complaints surge 117% higher
Nursing home complaints are on the rise this year after falling during the early pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The state Department of Health, which oversees more than 100 long-term care facilities, fielded 39 complaints as of Dec. 9. That’s an increase of 117% over 2020 and 2021, when the state received 18 complaints each year.
kotatv.com
Kea Warne out at Secretary of State’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - Kea Warne will no longer be with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office, after 24 years of service. Warne confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in a statement Monday. “On Friday I was informed that they would not be offering me a position...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
South Dakota officer involved in shooting placed on administrative leave
Speaking at police briefing on Wednesday morning, SFPD Chief John Thum provided an update on Tuesday afternoon's officer involved shooting.
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
KEVN
Cattle health plays a big role in being able to survive bitter cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter can be a dangerous, deadly season for livestock; especially when ranchers are hit with a stretch of sub-zero temperatures and extreme wind-chill. “Cattle are no different than humans; they don’t necessarily enjoy ten below zero and then 30 miles per hour wind, but it’s...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
gowatertown.net
State offices, Interstate 90 closed due to blizzard conditions
PIERRE, S.D.–Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices won’t re-open until Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the rest of...
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Corrections, a South Dakota state inmate passed away while serving two life and one 25-year sentence. The inmate, Jimmy Weatherford, was 63 years old and passed away in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. The DOC did not disclose the cause of death.
KELOLAND TV
SD power supply stable during cold, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The utility companies supplying power in South Dakota will be getting enough power from their sources during this cold snap, industry officials said. “We don’t see any eminent threat of wide spread outages,” said Derek Wingfield of media relations for the Southwest Power Pool....
