Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th […]
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Gets three of top line's 10 points
Perron potted a goal and dished out two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning. Perron did most of his damage late as the Red Wings sealed the win with a pair of empty-netters. The veteran winger scored on the yawning cage with 2:33 remaining, then helped Michael Rasmussen do the same with 1:01 to go. Perron's line with Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin -- whose second-period goal Perron assisted on as well -- combined for five goals and 10 points as the Red Wings notched their first win since Dec. 6.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will miss next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Winnipeg, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie also missed Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 35-year-old is likely to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Acquired by White Sox
Santos (groin) was acquired by the White Sox from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Kade McClure, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Santos was designated for assignment earlier this week and has now found a new home. The 23-year-old spent most of 2022 in the minors and had his season end prematurely due to a groin injury.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees eyeing Bryan Reynolds trade to pair with Aaron Judge; Reds DFA Mike Moustakas
The time between the Winter Meetings and Christmas was, once upon a time, a slow period for Major League Baseball news. We've had quite the week, though, with the Yankees announcing the Aaron Judge signing and naming him captain as the appetizer for the Carlos Correa fiasco -- and coup, from the Mets' perspective.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks another apple Wednesday
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last five games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 29-year-old center has 24 points (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Joins Pittsburgh
Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Zastryzny split the 2022 campaign between the Mets and Angels, and he had six big-league appearances between the two clubs. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
NBA blow-it-up rankings: How badly do all 30 teams need to tear down their rosters and start over?
Blow. It. Up. They are NBA Twitter's three favorite words, but they tend to be far less realistic than critics want to accept. Fans think in terms of the championship binary. They want teams to either be directly competing for one or rebuilding toward that end. Owners treat winning as a spectrum. Championships are nice. Turning a profit is a necessity. Get most owners a couple of home playoff games while avoiding the luxury tax and they're going to be pretty happy.
CBS Sports
Rams and Broncos unveil fake new uniforms for Christmas as part of hilarious prank on players
With the Rams set to host the Broncos on Christmas Day, the two teams thought it would be funny to play a prank on their players, so that's exactly what they did this week. The prank was simple: Both teams created a special new Christmas-themed uniform and then the two teams proceeded to tell their players that they would be wearing these holiday uniforms for Sunday's game. With the game being televised by CBS (and a special broadcast on Nickelodeon), the Rams and Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to make the prank happen.
Comments / 0