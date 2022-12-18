My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.

2 DAYS AGO