Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
Naruto Outs Sarada's Strangest Power to Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown an interesting wrinkle into the latest manga arc, by having one villain switch sides from Kara to Konoha. With the Hidden Leaf Village gaining a powerful new ally, there is a serious caveat that comes with Eida's new role. With the former Code ally having the power to enthrall anyone in her vicinity, Boruto and company must tread carefully in making sure that Eida, and her brother Daemon, remain on the light side. With this latest chapter, readers are also given a glimpse at a mysterious new power for Sarada Uchiha.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
Dragon Ball Takes a Page From Frankenstein With New Arc
Dragon Ball Super's manga has released a new chapter, as it took a brief hiatus after the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc and the introduction of "Black Frieza". With the new arc following Goten and Trunks as they try their hand at protecting the city as new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, the storyline takes place before the start of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the infamous Dr. Hedo creating androids that look quite like Frankenstein's monster.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters this week, and while it's not having quite the same box office success as Avatar: The Way of the Water, the movie is a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. The movie debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect score, and now the animated film is officially "Certified Fresh" on the review site. In fact, many are calling the film the best of the franchise since Shrek 2 was released in 2004.
Netflix Teases Avatar The Last Airbender Update
Avatar The Last Airbender is making a comeback on two fronts, with the first being a series of animated films that Avatar Studios will create to bring back the original universe that started it all. The other project is Netflix's live-action adaptation that will retell the story of the original Nickelodeon series with a brand new cast that follows Aang and the gang as they fight against the Fire Nation. Now, Netflix has released a new update that might hint at something new coming down the pipeline.
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumor Reveals Mary Elizabeth Winstead Plays Beloved Rebels Character
Star Wars fans have known for quite some time that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be starring in Star Wars: Ahsoka, but a new report from Bespin Bulletin could make audiences more excited, as the outlet claims that Winstead will be playing Star Wars Rebels' Hera Syndulla. In some ways, Ahsoka sounds to be serving as a live-action sequel to that animated series, as it will feature Ahsoka on a quest to locate Thrawn, with other confirmed castings including other Rebels heroes like Sabine Wren, as played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ezra Bridger, as played by Eman Esfandi. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.
My Hero Academia Wants Us to Know Deku Can Pull Off Bakugo's Suit
When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is no one more obsessed with pros than Izuku Midoriya. The star has made a name for himself by being a fanboy, after all. His love of heroes has made him one of the best there is. We're also sure his fanboy reputation has made him privy to cosplay skills we can only dream of, and that is why My Hero Academia wants everyone to know Deku can pull off his rival's classic costume.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
Did Chainsaw Man Just Introduce Its New Kobeni?
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to wrap its first season, but as always, the manga is here to keep us fed. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been busy churning out new content, and part two has been a hit thanks to its heroes. Denji and Asa are leading the way, after all. And this week, it seems like the manga welcomed Kobeni 2.0.
Alice in Borderland Season 2 Is Here and Dominating Netflix
Today, Netflix welcomes ones of its most-anticipated shows of the year. Alice in Borderland is back, and of course, season two has kept fans on edge. After the sci-fi thriller debuted in 2020, all eyes have been on season two and its dangerous games. So if you are ready to check in on your contestants, Alice in Borderland season two is waiting with open arms.
Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an Otsutsuki Revival
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced an interesting foil to the Hidden Leaf Village, welcoming the former Kara members, Eida and Daemon, to the fold while keeping a close eye on them at the same time. With Eida trying to form a relationship with Kawaki, thanks in part to her affection powers not working on the failed Vessel, the powder keg might not be the biggest threat to Konoha. With the Otsutsuki continuing to work thanks to the Kara Organization, a major villain is aiming to make a fearsome comeback.
Naruto Teases the Origins of Eida's Power
Naruto is deepening the mystery of Eida and her powers, in the latest chapter of the Boruto manga. As Eida and her little brother Daemon have come to live at Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto and co. (particularly Shikamaru) are scrambling to figure out how to deal with their next-level powers. Meanwhile, Boruto has been fighting an internal battle with Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who is obsessed with sussing out the true source of one of Eida's most dangerous abilities: her charm power.
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
Hideo Kojima Describes Upcoming Game With Xbox as "Unusual"
Famed video game developer Hideo Kojima has acknowledged that his upcoming project with Xbox is going to be quite bizarre. Earlier this year, Xbox revealed that it had entered an agreement with Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions, to work on a new video game. While details of this title have been incredibly sparse since that announcement, it sounds like Kojima is going to once again be leaning into his unique brand of weirdness.
